Ruben Moreira Fronts Ludovic de Saint Sernin Campaign

Ruben Moreira moves through the latest Ludovic de Saint Sernin campaign with a focus on control, exposure, and the tension between softness and structure. Shot by Maxime La and guided by image direction from Ignacio Muñoz, the series unfolds with clarity, placing the body and the garment into direct conversation.

The imagery introduces Ruben in the Pin Stripes Gilet Bustier paired with matching Pants. The look frames the torso with precision, compressing tailoring against bare skin. The camera stays close, sharpening attention on stance and gesture. Here, the garments read as instruments of control. The pinstripes establish order, while the cut exposes vulnerability.

The focus then shifts without losing intensity. Ruben wears the Camel Oversized Wool Coat with matching Wool Pants and a Silk Halter Top. The styling remains restrained, allowing texture and proportion to lead. The oversized coat introduces volume, while the halter top keeps the body visible and defined. Coverage and reveal shape how the body occupies space, using weight and drape to guide presence.

Hair by Junya Nakashima and makeup by Alex Levy maintain a clean, pared-back approach. The grooming supports the campaign’s focus on form and surface, avoiding visual noise. Production by AP Studio ensures continuity across the series, while brand direction by Tomas Rojas keeps the visual language consistent and disciplined. Styling assistance by Paulina Farrera supports the precision of each look.

By placing Ruben Moreira at the center of this exchange, Ludovic de Saint Sernin reinforces a vision built on restraint, intimacy, and control. The campaign reads as a composed study of identity through silhouette, where each image holds steady and keeps focus on form and posture.