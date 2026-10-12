Aimé Leon Dore Unveils Fall Winter 2026 Delivery 2

Aimé Leon Dore continues its Fall Winter 2026 season with a second delivery that places military clothing and traditional workwear at the center of its latest offering. The New York brand explores practical cold-weather dressing through leather jackets, insulated parkas, textured knitwear, and functional footwear. The collection also introduces additional accessories and lifestyle products, extending the label’s design approach into everyday objects and training equipment.

Outerwear accounts for a significant part of the release, with different materials and constructions defining the selection. The Napa Leather Bomber Jacket draws on traditional aviation clothing, introducing leather into a familiar outerwear silhouette. The Down-Filled Surplus Parka follows military references, offering insulation for colder temperatures. The Shearling Biker Vest brings another texture to the range, while the Quilted Trucker Jacket takes its shape from classic workwear.

The Down-Filled Fishtail Parka introduces one of the collection’s principal technical designs. Aimé Leon Dore continues its collaboration with GORE-TEX, incorporating weatherproof technology into the military-inspired silhouette. The jacket features down insulation and arrives in two colors, Jet Black and Thyme. Its fishtail construction references traditional military outerwear, with contemporary materials supporting its cold-weather function.

The collection develops its workwear references further through knitwear. The Patchwork Knit Chore Jacket takes the structure of a traditional chore coat and interprets it through a knitted construction. Its patchwork treatment introduces variation in texture, giving the familiar work jacket a different appearance. The Cable Link Crewneck Sweater provides another substantial layering option, continuing the seasonal emphasis on knitted materials.

Sportswear also plays a role in the latest delivery. The Team Aimé Hockey Jersey introduces a familiar athletic silhouette, bringing hockey references into the brand’s everyday wardrobe. Thermal garments and fleece styles provide additional options for layering, complementing the heavier outerwear pieces throughout the collection. These garments maintain the functional direction of the release, with designs that address the demands of colder weather.

The brand introduces a new footwear silhouette through the Field Boot, which draws inspiration from traditional work boots. Aimé Leon Dore manufactures the style in Italy using calfskin leather and equips it with a Vibram lug sole. The construction reflects the practical character of the collection, bringing durable materials and a substantial outsole to the footwear selection.

Alongside the new boot, Aimé Leon Dore continues its ongoing relationship with New Balance. The collaborative T500 returns in Chocolate Truffle and Laurel Oak, expanding the seasonal footwear offering with two color options. The ALD x New Balance Gator also appears in a Blue and Yellow combination, adding another recognizable silhouette from the partnership.

Accessories introduce further variety to the second delivery. Woven leather tote bags extend the collection’s use of leather into everyday carry goods, while customized jewelry adds smaller personal items to the selection. Aimé Leon Dore also incorporates training equipment, including vintage leather weightlifting belts and kettlebells, bringing fitness-related products into its lifestyle category.

Through Fall Winter 2026 Delivery 2, Aimé Leon Dore concentrates on the functional qualities of military clothing, workwear, and athletic equipment. The collection develops these references across outerwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories, maintaining the brand’s connection to classic American clothing and its distinctly New York design perspective.