Louis Vuitton Introduces New Tailoring for Real Madrid

Louis Vuitton continues its partnership with Real Madrid for a second year, introducing a new collection of formalwear and travel clothing for the club’s men’s football and basketball teams. Arriving as Real Madrid begins its 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League campaign, the collection brings updated tailoring, outerwear, and personalized accessories to the players and club representatives. The French fashion house develops its existing wardrobe with new colors, materials, and exclusive design details.

Pharrell Williams, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, oversees the collection through the house’s men’s design studio. The team draws inspiration from the Louis Vuitton Trunk collection, which debuted in February 2026, using its approach to tailoring as a reference for the formal and travel wardrobes. The latest designs introduce new pieces while maintaining a consistent visual identity across both clothing categories.

The Formal Travel wardrobe receives several updates, beginning with a reversible nylon jacket. One side features Louis Vuitton’s Monogram pattern, giving players two styling options within a single garment. A contrasting leather signature appears on the pocket, while an embroidered Real Madrid crest decorates the front. Inside, a custom label carries the names of both partners.

Louis Vuitton also introduces a navy blue sweater with a contrasting leather Vuitton signature across the chest. The Real Madrid crest appears on the back through embroidery, continuing the use of club identification throughout the collection. A beige polo shirt replaces the previous navy blue version, featuring an embossed leather LV detail at the lower hem and the club crest on the front. An interior label completes the design with both Louis Vuitton and Real Madrid signatures.

Accessories follow the same visual direction. The reversible LV Dimension & Frog belt combines leather with Monogram canvas, allowing players to alternate between two finishes. A new navy blue cap features tonal Louis Vuitton embroidery, offering another accessory for travel and everyday use.

For more formal occasions, the house retains its existing tailored suit and introduces additional options for the accompanying wardrobe. A blue shirt with subtle white stripes brings a new color combination to the lineup, while the beige polo provides an alternative within the formal selection.

A cashmere coat from Louis Vuitton’s permanent collection introduces another outerwear piece. The coat includes a detachable Monogram scarf that fastens to the collar with a button. Its details reference the partnership through an embossed leather LV signature at the pocket and an embroidered Real Madrid crest on the front.

Louis Vuitton incorporates Monogram details inside the coat and adds personalized labels featuring both partners’ signatures and individual player initials. The collection also references the 130th anniversary of the Monogram through the Mon Monogram line, connecting the new wardrobe to the house’s personalization service.

The Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid Formal Wear and Formal Travel collections remain exclusive to players and club representatives. The house will offer no public release of these specific garments, although customers can explore related Louis Vuitton designs and the Mon Monogram personalization service through its boutiques and website.

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The partnership forms part of Louis Vuitton’s wider involvement in international sport. The house has created specialized Trophy Trunks for major competitions, including the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 2026, and Formula 1 World Championship.