Carolina Herrera enlists Valentin Humbroich, the face of its 212 Men Parfum, for its Holiday 2026 fragrance campaign, introducing Herrera Airways as the creative concept for the festive season. The model takes the house’s 212 Men Parfum on board, bringing an aviation theme to the fragrance’s holiday promotion.

Valentin Humbroich is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, Success Models in Paris, Monster Management in Milan, Madrid and Paris, and Chapter Management in London.

The holiday campaign continues Humbroich’s relationship with Carolina Herrera, following his appearance as the face of 212 Men Parfum earlier in 2026. The house introduced the fragrance in May, casting the German model as its “Golden Prince of New York.” The original campaign established a character inspired by the city’s nightlife, personal style and pursuit of pleasure.

Photographers Marcin Kempski and Enanei capture Valentin Humbroich for Carolina Herrera’s Holiday 2026 fragrance campaign, with Talia Collis handling direction.

Carolina Herrera introduced 212 Men Parfum as the first Eau de Parfum in its original 212 Men collection. The composition takes the fragrance in a warmer, more intense direction through a woody, ambery and spicy olfactory profile.

Caramelized ginger opens the fragrance with a sweet, spicy character. Bergamot brings citrus freshness to the opening, accompanied by the aromatic warmth of cardamom. Spiced lavender develops alongside violet leaves before the composition settles into a base of leathery woods, amber and vanilla.

The bottle retains the cylindrical shape associated with the 212 fragrance collection. Carolina Herrera draws inspiration from New York’s Art Deco architecture for its gold metallic finish, incorporating subtle ridges and a magnetic cap.