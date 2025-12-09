Rory Redfern in Intercise MMSCENE Exclusive

Editorial Intercise is a newest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, photographed by Min Kim with model Rory Redfern moving through sunlight and shadow in an open setting. The editorial focuses on moments where form loosens into motion, capturing the tension between control and instinct. Guided by Movement Director Lee Jay Hoy, Redfern responds to his surroundings through shifts that hold shape for a second before evolving into something new.

Stylist and Creative Director Lewis Stratton builds the wardrobe with pieces from Danshan, Wrangler, R.M.WILLIAMS, Bombo Studio, Chloe Sue, COS, LAG World, Mame Kurogouchi, James Clark, Sebago, & Other Stories, and Marithé + François Girbaud. Hair by Dylan Taylor and makeup by Ayu Ayumi O’Hama frame the atmosphere. Intercise studies texture, light, and motion as they move across the body, revealing the beauty found in transition.

Editorial: Intercise

Photographer: Min Kim

Stylist & Creative Director: Lewis Stratton

Model: Rory Redfern at PRM Agency

Movement Director: Lee Jay Hoy

Hair Stylist: Dylan Taylor

Makeup: Ayu Ayumi O’Hama

Styling Assistants: Alexandria, Carolyn