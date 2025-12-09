in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, PRM London

Rory Redfern in Intercise MMSCENE Exclusive

Min Kim and Lewis Stratton team up with model Rory Redfern for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Blazer: Marithé + François Girbaud, Trousers: & Other Stories, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS

Editorial Intercise is a newest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, photographed by Min Kim with model Rory Redfern moving through sunlight and shadow in an open setting. The editorial focuses on moments where form loosens into motion, capturing the tension between control and instinct. Guided by Movement Director Lee Jay Hoy, Redfern responds to his surroundings through shifts that hold shape for a second before evolving into something new.

Stylist and Creative Director Lewis Stratton builds the wardrobe with pieces from Danshan, Wrangler, R.M.WILLIAMS, Bombo Studio, Chloe Sue, COS, LAG World, Mame Kurogouchi, James Clark, Sebago, & Other Stories, and Marithé + François Girbaud. Hair by Dylan Taylor and makeup by Ayu Ayumi O’Hama frame the atmosphere. Intercise studies texture, light, and motion as they move across the body, revealing the beauty found in transition.

Jumper: Chloe Sue, Shorts: Danshan, Socks: Stylist’s Own, Shoes: Sebago
Top: Danshan, Trousers: COS
Shirt: Bombo Studio, Skirt: Chloe Sue, Trousers: COS, Boots: Model’s Own
Vest: LAG WORLD, Vest under: Mame Kurogouchi, Jeans: Wrangler, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Top: Danshan, Trousers: COS, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Shirt: Bombo Studio, Skirt: Chloe Sue, Trousers: COS, Boots: Model’s Own
Top: James Clark, Trousers: Stylist’s Own
Shirt: Bombo Studio, Trousers: COS, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Vest: Danshan, Jeans: Wrangler, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Top: James Clark, Trousers: Stylist’s Own, Shoes: Sebago
Vest: Danshan, Jeans: Wrangler, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Vest: LAG WORLD, Vest under: Mame Kurogouchi, Jeans: Wrangler, Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS

Editorial: Intercise 
Photographer: Min Kim
Stylist & Creative Director: Lewis Stratton
Model: Rory Redfern at PRM Agency
Movement Director: Lee Jay Hoy
Hair Stylist: Dylan Taylor
Makeup: Ayu Ayumi O’Hama
Styling Assistants: Alexandria, Carolyn

Written by Jana Kostic

