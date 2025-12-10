in Borislav Utjesinovic, Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Storm Models

Ciao MMSCENE: Matthew Seward by Borislav Utjesinovic

Meet Matthew Seward, featured in the latest chapter of our portrait series

Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Up and comer Matthew Seward is the star of our latest Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic, with an interview by Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic. Matthew is represented by Colours Agency (his mother agency), Fashion Model Management in Milan, and Storm Management in London. The shoot is part of our ongoing sessions featuring rising models, captured by our team during the Spring Summer 2026 menswear season in Milan.

Watch our exclusive Interview with Matthew now on the official @mmscene Instagram page:

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MMSCENE / Male Model Scene (@mmscene)

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Matthew was born in Houston, Texas, and has experienced life in various countries – nine years in Malaysia, some time in Australia, and now Scotland, first in Aberdeen, then Edinburgh, where he’s in his fourth year of Computational Physics at The University of Edinburgh. He’s drawn to California, especially the Bay Area, for the redwoods and the weather, and hopes that by next year he’ll have his degree, a business plan, and time to continue modeling.

Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Matthew was discovered when his mum submitted his photos to Edinburgh’s Colours agency. At the time, he was on summer vacation in California and couldn’t take a summer job because he had to return to studying soon, prompting his mum to help him sign up for various opportunities, including modeling. His first professional shoot was for a glasses campaign in Milan, a city he describes as inspiring and enjoyable, with highlights including a visit to the iconic San Siro Stadium, since he’s a football fan.

Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Matthew Seward
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Keep up with our exclusive series, we have already introduced some very promising faces, with more ahead.

MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
MMSCENE
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Model Matthew Seward – @matt_seward85
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic
Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic

Ciao MMSCENEexclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Ana Markovic

Rory Redfern in Intercise MMSCENE Exclusive