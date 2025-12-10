Ciao MMSCENE: Matthew Seward by Borislav Utjesinovic

Up and comer Matthew Seward is the star of our latest Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic, with an interview by Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic. Matthew is represented by Colours Agency (his mother agency), Fashion Model Management in Milan, and Storm Management in London. The shoot is part of our ongoing sessions featuring rising models, captured by our team during the Spring Summer 2026 menswear season in Milan.

Matthew was born in Houston, Texas, and has experienced life in various countries – nine years in Malaysia, some time in Australia, and now Scotland, first in Aberdeen, then Edinburgh, where he’s in his fourth year of Computational Physics at The University of Edinburgh. He’s drawn to California, especially the Bay Area, for the redwoods and the weather, and hopes that by next year he’ll have his degree, a business plan, and time to continue modeling.

Matthew was discovered when his mum submitted his photos to Edinburgh’s Colours agency. At the time, he was on summer vacation in California and couldn’t take a summer job because he had to return to studying soon, prompting his mum to help him sign up for various opportunities, including modeling. His first professional shoot was for a glasses campaign in Milan, a city he describes as inspiring and enjoyable, with highlights including a visit to the iconic San Siro Stadium, since he’s a football fan.

Model Matthew Seward – @matt_seward85

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic