For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Macky Mann collaborates with model Archie Tupper from PRM London, on a captivating story titled “Shine On.” In charge of styling was Mutchima Sattavong.

Archie wears a thoughtfully curated selection of pieces from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Thames, Ted Baker, H&M, Ami Paris, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and Rains.

Stylist: Mutchima Sattavong

Photographer: Macky Mann

Model: Archie Tupper at PRM London