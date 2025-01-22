Gucci introduced its Spring Summer 2025 campaign, Where Light Finds Us, with a refined focus on the intersection of design, emotion, and individuality. Creative director Sabato De Sarno teamed up with director Xavier Dolan to create a visual story that spotlights actors George MacKay and Yara Shahidi. The campaign unfolds in settings transformed by natural light, where every gesture conveys intimacy and authenticity.

George MacKay takes a central role in the campaign, embodying moments of quiet reflection and understated confidence. Dolan captures MacKay in sunlit interiors, where light becomes an active participant, revealing the unspoken nuances of connection.

The collection featured in the campaign highlights Gucci’s commitment to versatile design. Lightweight fabrics and clean tailoring strike a balance between comfort and sophistication. Pieces range from sharply cut suits in muted tones to more relaxed silhouettes.

Sabato De Sarno described the campaign as a celebration of humanity in its purest form. “This collection is about honoring the extraordinary moments that define who we are. Working with Xavier Dolan allowed us to capture those instances of love, connection, and vulnerability,” he shared. His vision for menswear is evident in the subtle interplay of textures, colors, and proportions, creating pieces that feel both wearable and expressive.

Xavier Dolan’s meticulous direction brings an emotive depth to the campaign. Collaborating with cinematographer André Turpin and stylist Francesca Burns, Dolan creates a cinematic environment where natural light enhances every detail. From the movement of fabrics to the quiet power of MacKay’s expressions, the campaign is a study in restraint and elegance.

“Joy. Alleviation. What else can I hope for? Everything you stumble upon feels irrelevant these days/years, doesn’t it, in the grand scheme of things. But we take tenderness and beauty where we find them. As long as we don’t become oblivious to the rest. But here are 60 seconds to breathe in, breathe out, see a scarf billow in the breeze, take in some dust flowing through the air, some warmth. So alleviation, I’d say. It’s not much. But if it stays with you for a minute or so, and brings you the slightest amount of comfort, then it was all worth it!” – Dolan shared his thoughts on what he hopes audiences will gain from the campaign.