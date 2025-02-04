For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Luisa Pagani teams up with model Sam Owen at Elite for an evocative editorial titled “The Sound In My Head.” The story comes to life through styling by Alessandro Ferrari, with Francesco Pizzino as styling assistant. Miriam Langellotti (Greenapple Italia) handled makeup, while Nicole Bellanti took charge of hair. Casting was directed by Isadora Banaudi.

Sam wears a thoughtfully curated selection of pieces from Louis Vuitton, Neil Barrett, Loro Piana, Moschino, Pasquale Bonfilio, Celine Homme, Alberto Repetti, Dior Homme, Ottavia Molinari x The Red Mannequin, Marni x The Red Mannequin, and Diesel.

Photography: Luisa Pagani

Styling: Alessandro Ferrari

Styling Assistant: Francesco Pizzino

Make up: Miriam Langellotti (Greenapple Italia)

Hair: Nicole Bellanti

Model: Sam Owen at Elite

Casting: Isadora Banaudi