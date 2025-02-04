in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Sound In my Head by Luisa Pagani

Stylist Alessandro Ferrari and photographer Luisa Pagani team up with model Sam Owen for our latest exclusive story.

Jacket Celine Homme, Top Alberto Repetti, Pants Louis Vuitton, Shoes MOSCHINO

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Luisa Pagani teams up with model Sam Owen at Elite for an evocative editorial titled “The Sound In My Head.” The story comes to life through styling by Alessandro Ferrari, with Francesco Pizzino as styling assistant. Miriam Langellotti (Greenapple Italia) handled makeup, while Nicole Bellanti took charge of hair. Casting was directed by Isadora Banaudi.

Sam wears a thoughtfully curated selection of pieces from Louis Vuitton, Neil Barrett, Loro Piana, Moschino, Pasquale Bonfilio, Celine Homme, Alberto Repetti, Dior Homme, Ottavia Molinari x The Red Mannequin, Marni x The Red Mannequin, and Diesel.

Pants MARNI x The Red Mannequin, Headpiece Lorenzo Seghezzi

Jacket Loro Piana, Shirt MOSCHINO, Pants Alberto Repetti
Shorts DIOR HOMME
Pants MARNI x The Red Mannequin, Headpiece Lorenzo Seghezzi
Jacket Louis Vuitton, Top Neil Barrett, Short and Socks Loro Piana, Shoes MOSCHINO, Headpiece Pasquale Bonfilio
Jacket Loro Piana, Shirt MOSCHINO, Pants Alberto Repetti
Top MOSCHINO, Trousers Ottavia Molinari x The Red Mannequin
Top MOSCHINO, Trousers Ottavia Molinari x The Red Mannequin
Left: Tank top Jacket and Shorts DIOR HOMME, Ring Diesel. Right: Jacket Celine Homme, Top Alberto Repetti, Pants Louis Vuitton
Pants MARNI x The Red Mannequin, Headpiece Lorenzo Seghezzi
Pants MARNI x The Red Mannequin, Headpiece Lorenzo Seghezzi
Shorts DIOR HOMME, Shoe Celine Homme

Photography: Luisa Pagani
Styling: Alessandro Ferrari
Styling Assistant: Francesco Pizzino
Make up: Miriam Langellotti (Greenapple Italia)
Hair: Nicole Bellanti
Model: Sam Owen at Elite
Casting: Isadora Banaudi

