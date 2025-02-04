Salehe Bembury Brings Fresh Energy to the New Balance 1500

Salehe Bembury is back with another New Balance collaboration, this time offering a fresh take on the classic 1500 silhouette. Dubbed “GROWTH BE THE TREE,” the sneaker officially drops on February 6 at 9 a.m. PST via Bembury’s Be A Spunge web store. The release comes after an unexpected early look from A Ma Maniére, sparking immediate interest in the designer’s latest project. Unlike his past bold and experimental footwear designs, this iteration leans into a more traditional aesthetic while still incorporating his signature attention to detail.

At first glance, the 1500 appears subdued, with a neutral-hued suede upper in warm beige, complemented by gray mesh on the toebox and matching gray leather at the collar. However, closer inspection reveals strategic pops of color that elevate the design. Bright yellow embroidery highlights the tongue and heel, adding a touch of contrast without overwhelming the overall look. The use of premium materials ensures a refined feel, staying true to Bembury’s meticulous approach.

The real twist in this design comes from the midsole and outsole. While the upper remains relatively muted, the sole brings unexpected color blocking into play. A butter-toned midsole features a brown accent at the heel, while a mix of purple and orange hits the lateral side. Below, the outsole continues the theme with a green section at the arch and a striking blue heel panel, offering an element of surprise that sets the sneaker apart.

This collaboration marks a shift from Bembury’s more avant-garde designs, particularly his Crocs projects like the Pollex Juniper, which focused on sculptural and exaggerated forms. Here, he opts for a more classic approach, staying within the framework of New Balance’s heritage but still injecting his distinct vision. The balance between restraint and creativity makes the 1500 feel fresh without veering into overly experimental territory.

Compared to last year’s 1906R “Heat Be Hot,” which featured metallic overlays and a flame-inspired gradient, the 1500 takes a more understated route. Yet both designs share a common thread—Bembury’s ability to take existing New Balance silhouettes and infuse them with new life through thoughtful color choices and material selections. The storytelling remains intact, even if the execution feels different.

With the release just around the corner, the “GROWTH BE THE TREE” 1500 is shaping up to be another sought-after drop in Bembury’s growing portfolio of collaborations. Whether it resonates with fans of his past work or attracts a new audience drawn to its refined simplicity, this sneaker continues to showcase his evolving design sensibilities while keeping New Balance collectors eager for what’s next.

Name:Salehe Bembury New Balance 1500 “GROWTH BE THE TREE”

Colorway: “Olive Gray”

SKU: U1500SB

MSRP: $275 USD

Release Date: February 6, 2025

Available At: Be a Spunge