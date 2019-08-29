Hugo Boss presents it’s Boss Cruise 2020 Men’s Collection with a lookbook featuring promising faces Kohei Takabatake and Pablo Fernandez.
Kohei Takabatake who is currently in Top 50 most wanted male models on MODELS.com‘s prestige ranking page, represented by IMG Models in New York and London and Bananas Models in Paris. Pablo Fernandez is no doubt a breakthrough star of the modelling scene represented by IMG Models in New York and Why Not Model Management while his mother agency is UNO Models in Spain.
Scroll down for all the looks from BOSS Cruise 2020 menswear collection modelled by Kohei and Pablo:
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
SHOP THE COLLECTION
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
Image © Hugo Boss
SHOP THE COLLECTION
All images above ©Hugo Boss
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments