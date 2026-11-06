Fear of God Introduces The Eternal Order With Jon Bernthal

Fear of God has unveiled its latest campaign for The Eternal Order, the tenth full expression of founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo’s approach to luxury fashion. Actor Jon Bernthal fronts the campaign, which places the house’s established design principles at the center of its latest collection.

The Eternal Order builds on the visual language that Fear of God has established across its previous collections. Lorenzo focuses on the relationship between garments, using proportion and construction to create a wardrobe with a clear architectural direction. The collection revisits familiar silhouettes through contemporary techniques, maintaining continuity with the house’s earlier work.

Lorenzo approaches The Eternal Order as part of an ongoing system of dressing. The garments follow a common set of principles, allowing individual silhouettes to work together within the wider wardrobe. Tailoring plays a central role, with restraint guiding the overall design.

For the campaign, Fear of God places Bernthal within an expansive rocky desert setting, where the surrounding terrain provides a visual context for the collection’s structured silhouettes. The images feature long coats, layered outerwear, denim and tailored pieces in subdued colors. The natural setting draws attention to the garments’ proportions, while Bernthal brings his recognizable screen presence to the photographs.

The American actor first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead. He subsequently became known for playing Frank Castle in Marvel’s The Punisher and its related productions. His film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and Ford v Ferrari, while his performance as Michael Berzatto in The Bear earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2024. His career spans television, film and theater, with roles that frequently explore complicated personalities and intense emotional situations.

Bernthal’s work and public persona provide context for Lorenzo’s decision to feature him in the campaign. The designer connects his admiration for the actor with the personal values that guide Fear of God.

“What I admire about Jon is that he knows who he is and what governs him. His love for his family, his community, and his work all come from the same center,” Lorenzo says. “There’s a real sense of intention in how he lives and what he creates. He’s always growing, always pushing himself, but never losing sight of what grounds him. I think that’s something we strive for at Fear of God.”

Lorenzo’s comments connect Bernthal’s personal convictions with the design philosophy behind The Eternal Order. The campaign presents clothing through an individual whose identity and professional work reflect the consistency that the designer values.

The Eternal Order also revisits the relationship between Fear of God’s archive and its current direction. Familiar silhouettes return through updated construction, while the collection maintains the proportions and restrained styling that define Lorenzo’s work. The campaign gives these principles a visual identity through Bernthal’s presence and the surrounding desert environment.