WEEK ON IG: A$AP Rocky, Romeo Beckham, Christian Hogue and more..

Did you see what Romeo Beckham, Christian Hogue, A$AP Rocky and Xavier Serrano did last week on Instagram?

Jon Herrmann
Photo ©@jon_herrmann

Best of last week’s Instagram moments featuring top models Christian Hogue, our MMSCENE magazine cover stars Xavier Serrano and Derek Chadwick, Liam Jay Ward, music superstar A$AP Rocky, Romeo Beckham in his latest Justin Bieber outfit, as well as rising stars on the modelling scene Jacob Dooley and Jon Herrmann.

Scroll down for all the IG action you missed last week: 

xavier serrano

Swimming in November. Can’t complain 🤷🏽‍♂️” @xserrano9

christian hogue

Give me some trees 🌲” @christianhogue

“I’m actually chill af my gram says different 😰 ” @liamjayward

lorenzo maioli

Gi Hoe 🖕🏽” @lorenzomaioli_

ASAP Rocky

MINE OR URZ 🚭” @asaprocky

Francisco Lachowski

Meet me in Brooklyn #brooklynites” @chico_lachowski

Jacob Dooley

Listen to the story your body is telling you today.🌫” @jacobdooley

Jon Herrmann

Post workout vibes😄” @jon_herrmann

derek chadwick

aquaman” @derekchadwick

Romeo Beckham

@romeobeckham

Keep up with us on IG over @mmscene

