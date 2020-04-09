in Christian Hogue, Francisco Lachowski, Fresh Faces, Jon Kortajarena, Lucky Blue Smith, Luis Borges, River Viiperi

WEEK ON IG: Jon K, Christian Hogue, Maluma and more…

Yet another STAY HOME week enfolds for all of us and in front of us, thus IG reflects the same with models you should already be following:

maluma

Top models as well as stars we are all following are pretty much all in their #StayHome routines – this week we keep track with Maluma, Christian Hogue, Francisco Lachowski, Jon Kortajarena, River Viiperi, Lucky Blue Smith, Jordy Baan as well as fresh faces to look out for!

From workouts and home cooked meals, to buzz cats and dressing in diapers! – it was quite a busy week for all of us as well as our IG favourites: 

jordy baan

Home studio 😉” @jordybaan

christian hogue

Sun peaking Through on gloomy Days 🌞” @christianhogue

rj king

Switching sunday scaries to sunday smiles- from 6 feet away” @rjking3

tan france

That’s it, I’m giving up TV to pursue baking, full time. ✌🏽” @tanfrance

lucas berny

Day 20 – Haircut made by me” @lucasberny

josh sorrentino

New workout video on my Youtube Channel ✅ I wanna see your videos working out💪🏽 #stayfit” @sorrentino24

maluma

#QueChimba un perreo no?” @maluma

francisco lachowski

“How is your quarantine going? #stayhome #staystrong #nycstrong” @chico_lachowski

ASAP Rocky

“❤️NY” @asaprocky

stefan pollmann

Catching some sun before recording the new Podcast episode with my bro @sebastianpeinemann 🎙⚡️☀️ Any questions for us? The most liked ones are going to be answered in the next episode. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe 💙@stefan_pollmann

ELLIS IYAYI

who’s hungry then ay 😼🤪” @ellisiyayi

romeo beckham

“💙” @romeobeckham

jon kortajarena

Workout done ✔️” @kortajarenajon

lucky blue smith

inside joke” @luckybsmith

river viiperi

I really don’t get why everyone is so worried about toilet paper. 🤷🏼‍♂️ #StayHome@riverviiperi

reece king

pandemic/lockdown kickin my ass but healthy & here, stay safe 🤎 protection & love to everyone 🌅🌌@reeceking_

official jt

“😷🦠” @officialjt

luis borges

Migas diz-se COUTURE e não #pillowchallenge 😏” @luisborgesoficial

reading time

What do you think?

207 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberto Perazzolo

Alberto Perazzolo Models Tod’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Harry Styles

Harry Styles is the Cover Star of Beauty Papers Summer 2020 Issue