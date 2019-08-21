in Exclusive, IMM Bruxelles, Mike Gioia, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio, Two Management, Why Not Models

Mike Gioia by Julia Sariy for MMSCENE Style Online Exclusive

Top model MIKE GIOIA is back on MMSCENE with a new exclusive shot by Julia Sariy in Brooklyn.

mike gioia

Mike Gioia is back on the pages of MMSCENE this time with an Online Exclusive captured by Photographer Julia Sariy with styling from Michael Stallings and grooming by Nami Harada. Mike’s mother agency is U Models while he’s represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, TWO Management in Copenhagen and Los Angeles, M Management in Paris and Kult Model Agency in Australia among other.

For more of the Brooklyn titled story featuring Mike Gioia continue after the jump: 

mike gioia

Patches turtleneck sweater from Liv Mains

mike gioia

Denim jacket from LEVI’s, silk scarf from Jean Paul Gaultier, white undershirt from Calvin Klein, beige velvet trousers Marc Jacobs, boots Saint Laurent.

mike gioia

Shirt and jewelry vintage

mike gioia

Denim jacket from LEVI’s, silk scarf from Jean Paul Gaultier.

mike gioia

Beige coat from John Galliano, white undershirt Calvin Klein, jewelry vintage and stylist’s own.

mike gioia

Logo mania bucket hat from Christian Dior by Kim Jones, fur coat from Catou, jewelry stylist’s own.

mike gioia

Red leather star studded jacket from Frank Debourge, print shirt from Gucci, red lace bandana from Menagerie, jewelry stylist’s own.

mike gioia

Dark grey suit fromlace shirt vintage, underwear Tom Ford

mike gioia

Patches turtleneck sweater from Liv Mains, logo trousers Fendi, neon green Triple S Clear Sole Trainers from Balenciaga
icon

Photographer Julia Sariy
Model Michael Gioia at U Models
Stylist Michael Stallings
Grooming by Nami Harada

Style

