Mike Gioia by Julia Sariy for MMSCENE Style Online Exclusive

Mike Gioia is back on the pages of MMSCENE this time with an Online Exclusive captured by Photographer Julia Sariy with styling from Michael Stallings and grooming by Nami Harada. Mike’s mother agency is U Models while he’s represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, TWO Management in Copenhagen and Los Angeles, M Management in Paris and Kult Model Agency in Australia among other.

For more of the Brooklyn titled story featuring Mike Gioia continue after the jump:

Patches turtleneck sweater from Liv Mains

Denim jacket from LEVI’s, silk scarf from Jean Paul Gaultier, white undershirt from Calvin Klein, beige velvet trousers Marc Jacobs, boots Saint Laurent.

Shirt and jewelry vintage

Denim jacket from LEVI’s, silk scarf from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Beige coat from John Galliano, white undershirt Calvin Klein, jewelry vintage and stylist’s own.

Logo mania bucket hat from Christian Dior by Kim Jones, fur coat from Catou, jewelry stylist’s own.

Red leather star studded jacket from Frank Debourge, print shirt from Gucci, red lace bandana from Menagerie, jewelry stylist’s own.

Dark grey suit fromlace shirt vintage, underwear Tom Ford

Patches turtleneck sweater from Liv Mains, logo trousers Fendi, neon green Triple S Clear Sole Trainers from Balenciaga

.

Photographer Julia Sariy

Model Michael Gioia at U Models

Stylist Michael Stallings

Grooming by Nami Harada