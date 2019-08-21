in Advertising Campaigns, Connor Newall, ELITE Models, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Kult Model Agency, New Madison, Photogenics, Sight Management Studio, Soul Artist Management

Connor Newall Is The Face of American Vintage Fall Winter 2019

See the latest shoot with top model Connor Newall landing the latest campaign coming from American Vintage

american vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Connor Newall becomes the new face of American Vintage, posing for the label’s Fall Winter 2019 campaign shoot. DSCENE Cover boy and breakthrough model Connor Newall was photographed for the eye-catching American Vintage shoot by Fashion Photographer Julia Champeau. Connor is currently ranked as a top 50 male model on the prestigious MODELS.com ranking page.

Connor is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, New Madison in Paris, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, Photogenics Models in Los Angeles, KULT Models in Australia, MP Management in Stockholm, Elite Models in Milan while his mother agency is Model Team in Glasgow.

Discover more of Connor’s American Vintage shoot after the jump:

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

Photographer ©Julia Champeau courtesy of American Vintage

