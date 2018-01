Breakthrough star on the modelling scene FERNANDO ALBALADEJO is enlisted to pose for the Calvin Klein Jeans Spring Summer 2018 lookbook. Fernando is represented by The Identity in New York, and in Brussels he is with Hakim Model Agency.

Scroll down for the full Calvin Klein Jeans menswear lookbook:



