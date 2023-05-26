Menswear Trends by Christian Oita for Man About Town

Fashion photographer Christian Oita captured an extended special portfolio for Man About Town‘s Spring Summer 2023 edition. In charge of styling were Damian Foxe and Elad Bitton, with grooming from Gabriele Trezzi. The 50 page menswear story features cast of 16 models including Nacho Penin, Sergio Perdomo, Sacha Bilal, Simone Stravolo, Razak Salifou, Gionata Curreri, Trevor Wetzel, Ondrej Mokos, Mor Mbaw, Noah Hanes, Mahamadou Diaoune, Mattis Perez and Giorgio Bandera. Brazilian model Jonas Barros poses in Dion Lee for the cover. The session features Summer 2023 looks from top brands such as Versace, Armani, Prada, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Dsquared2, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta and Dior, amongst others.

Photography ©Christian Oita for Man About Town