Jake Bongiovi Covers Man About Town Spring Summer 2022 Issue

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi at IMG Models takes the cover story of Man About Town‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Christian Oita. In charge of styling was Tony Cook, with art direction from Jeffrey Thomson, and production by Morgane Millot. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pete Burkill, and hair colorist Josh Wood.

I love movies. I love films. I grew up watching the greats. That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Then as I got older, I started to understand how wonderful artistic expression is within film. And that’s what really grasped me. Going out on these auditions and having the grit and the mindset to keep going, keep putting myself out there, is to try to be a part of that world. – Jake Bongiovi

