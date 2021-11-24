in Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

OPENING CEREMONY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Opening Ceremony finds inspiration in friends and collaborators for the Spring Summer 2022 Collection

©Opening Ceremony

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon presented Opening Ceremony Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection as a part of New York Fashion Week. For this season, designers found inspiration in their friends and collaborators. The designer duo introduced trendy oversized pieces, textural knits and pastel polos.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTIONS

©Opening Ceremony

For the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, Opening Ceremony collaborated with Taiwanese illustrator Li Kuanzhen, who created drawings inspired by Chinese brush art that appeared on totes, accessories, silk shirts and more. The brand is also a big platform for Asian cultures and a place were their heritage is celebreated through collections.

©Opening Ceremony

 

MenswearNYFWSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Timeless Business-casual Accessories for Men You Should Have in Your Wardrobe

Timeless Business-casual Accessories for Men You Should Have in Your Wardrobe

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates the Holiday 2021 Season Like a BOSS