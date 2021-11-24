OPENING CEREMONY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon presented Opening Ceremony Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection as a part of New York Fashion Week. For this season, designers found inspiration in their friends and collaborators. The designer duo introduced trendy oversized pieces, textural knits and pastel polos.

For the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, Opening Ceremony collaborated with Taiwanese illustrator Li Kuanzhen, who created drawings inspired by Chinese brush art that appeared on totes, accessories, silk shirts and more. The brand is also a big platform for Asian cultures and a place were their heritage is celebreated through collections.