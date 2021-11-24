Chris Hemsworth Celebrates the Holiday 2021 Season Like a BOSS

Fashion house BOSS unveiled their Holiday 2021 Collection with a video campaign featuring actor and the brand’s ambassador Chris Hemsworth. The campaign sees the actor unwrapping a selection of gifts – both big and small, classic, and unexpected. The collection features wide range of looks from versatile sportswear essentials to tuxedos and partywear.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

“For git inspiration, sleek styles in black and gold are sat alongside beautiful timepieces to count down the days of the holidays. The ultimate classics that everyone would love include the perfect pair of white sneakers, iconic BOSS fragrances, and bodywear, all ready to fit effortlessly into everyone’s wardrobe for the holiday season and beyond.” – from Boss

SHOP BOSS: