Spyros Rennt Shoots Courrèges Fall/Winter 2024

Berlins lens-based artist Spyros Rennt recently photographed the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2024 men’s collection, known for his deep interest in the human form and exploration of themes like relationships, intimacy, and desire. His skill in capturing authentic, tender realities has earned him a career in both art and fashion, with a portfolio featuring collaborations with Calvin Klein, Courrèges, Diesel, and Rimowa. Rennt’s work has graced the pages of Interview Magazine and other high-profile publications like BUTT, Dazed, Highsnobiety, i-D, and King Kong.

His latest project, shooting, styled by Brais Vilasó and featuring model Javi for Fantastic Man, aligns perfectly with the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Collection by Nicolas Di Felice. Di Felice’s collection presents a blend of tailored designs and fine fabrics, expressing both sensuality and formality. Continuing the evolution of his past work, the collection features a diverse range of personas, from the decadently bourgeois to rebellious sailors, leather aficionados, and post-punk characters. Each archetype in this collection embodies a fusion of precision and subversion. The collection serves as an exploration of the public manifestation of private desires.