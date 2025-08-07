Antonio Maria in Fonte da Telha Exclusive

in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MINT Management, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Photographer Lucas Fonseca teams up with model Antonio Maria for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Photographer Lucas Fonseca captures Antonio Maria for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, titled Fonte da Telha, in a sunlit editorial shaped by open space and natural rhythm. Shot on the beach of the same name just outside Lisbon, the series follows the model through stretches of sand, light, and dry terrain.

From quiet stillness to subtle motion, Antonio moves through the frame with calm precision. Wearing his own wardrobe and select archive pieces, he stays grounded in each shot. Hair and makeup by Alex Origuella stay minimal, shaped by light, heat, and wind.

Title: Fonte da Telha
Photography: Lucas Fonseca
Hair & Makeup: Alex Origuella

Written by Jana Kostic

