Skepta and Puma Rework Streetwear in All-Black Drop

Skepta and Puma come together once again for a capsule defined by material focus and design clarity. The two-part release begins with an exclusive drop at London’s Big Smoke Festival on August 9-10, 2025. A global launch follows on August 14 through Puma’s website and select retail partners. The collection introduces a tight edit of essentials with a black-on-black palette and deliberate construction.

The offering consists of a heavyweight hoodie, a t-shirt, and a cap. Each piece uses high-quality materials and prioritizes structure over decoration. The hoodie and tee both feature thick cotton designed to hold their shape, while the cap introduces utilitarian elements through sharp lines and clean finishing. All items include a custom co-branded badge, created specifically for this collaboration. This small but distinct detail serves as the collection’s only visible branding, stitched into each garment to add identity without excess.

Skepta and Puma structure the collection around the concept of uniform dressing. The capsule builds a wardrobe of function-driven pieces that connect through shared materials and design cues.

The footwear center of the release arrives as the Puma x Skepta Skope Forever Low. Crafted in smooth black leather, the sneaker strips away most branding elements. A silver badge sits on the tongue, and the Formstrip appears as a single stitch line. Rope laces and a hiking-inspired sole shift the silhouette into hybrid territory, somewhere between athletic function and school shoe memory. The tonal upper receives subtle variation through contrast tabs, which break up the surface without relying on color.

Every part of the sneaker reflects the same approach as the apparel. The dense leather echoes the hoodie’s fabric weight. The rope lace detail corresponds with the stitching seen on the badge. While each item serves a different function, they speak the same design language. The full set builds from a consistent toolkit, focused, clean, and stripped of excess.

By limiting the palette to black-on-black, Puma and Skepta sharpen the focus on form, construction, and proportion. The lack of color shifts attention to material quality and the subtle details found in surface treatment and silhouette.

The Big Smoke Festival serves as the launch point for this release. Skepta’s presence at the London event adds a direct connection between the collection and the artist’s creative community. The in-person launch brings the capsule to a live audience before moving into the wider market.

Following the festival, the collection becomes available on August 14 through Puma’s website and select retailers. This rollout format offers both an exclusive entry point and broad access, allowing the collaboration to exist first in a live space, then online and in stores.