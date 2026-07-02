in Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2027

*Better With Age Presents SS27 During Paris Fashion Week

The Spring Summer 2027 continues the label’s use of sourced garments, altered surfaces, and American vintage codes.

*Better With Age Presents SS27
Courtesy of *Better With Age

*Better With Age presented its Spring Summer 2027 collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, placing the Los Angeles label inside one of menswear’s most visible weeks.

SPRING SUMMER 2027

Founded by Remy Milchman, the label has grown through one-off vintage pieces, sourced directly and redesigned by hand. Its work centers on garments that already carry history, then changes them through reconstruction, graphics, patches, wear, and new details.

*Better With Age Presents SS27
Courtesy of *Better With Age
Courtesy of *Better With Age

For Spring Summer 2027, that approach enters the Paris Fashion Week calendar through a showroom format. *Better With Age works through contact, surface, and object character, which makes close viewing important.

Milchman’s background helps explain the brand’s character. Vintage clothing, sneakers, family style influences, and early retail experience shaped his approach to design. *Better With Age began by using vintage garments instead of standard wholesale blanks, turning existing clothing into the starting point for new work.

Courtesy of *Better With Age

That method matters in the context of Spring Summer 2027. Paris Men’s Fashion Week often favors scale, spectacle, and full collection narratives, while *Better With Age arrives with a slower system based on found material and hand intervention. The brand’s value comes from the tension between old garments and new authorship, between American vintage codes and a luxury audience now trained to look for rarity.

The collection marks another step for *Better With Age as it moves through Paris with a clear sense of what makes the brand distinct.

collectionsMenswearPFWss27

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Written by Jana Kostic

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