Pond and Phuwin Lead Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2026 Campaign

Naravit Lertratkosum, known as Pond, and Phuwin Tangsakyuen lead Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2026 campaign. Their presence introduces a new layer to a campaign that reflects four decades of cultural exchange across fashion, art, music, entertainment, and sport. Tommy Hilfiger builds this season around a lifestyle defined by ease, warmth, and social interaction, with Pond and Phuwin placed at the center of that environment.

Naravit Lertratkosum and Phuwin Tangsakyuen are Thai actors who rose to prominence through projects produced by GMMTV, frequently sharing leading roles. Pond gained early attention with his role in Fish upon the Sky and has continued to expand his presence across television, alongside work in modeling and performance. Phuwin began his acting career at a young age and reached wider recognition through series including Fish upon the Sky and Never Let Me Go, where their on-screen pairing developed into a recurring collaboration across recent productions.

The campaign frames both figures within scenes that suggest movement between everyday moments and shared experiences. Their inclusion aligns with the brand’s ongoing interest in connecting with a younger audience, bringing familiar faces into a setting that values presence and interaction.

The Spring 2026 collection draws from West Coast style and California’s approach to modern prep, building a wardrobe around core pieces shaped through proportion and material. Denim focuses on a relaxed straight fit for men in light spring washes, while rugby shirts and polos introduce cable textures and updated club crest graphics. The palette of red, white, and blue defines occasion dressing, alongside tailored pieces and lighter garments. Vacation dressing centers on breathable linen and light layers designed for day and night.

Pond and Phuwin ground the collection in a present context, carrying each look through movement, interaction, and a direct sense of wear.