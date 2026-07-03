Missoni Spring Summer 2027 Connects Sea and City Dressing

Missoni Men’s Spring Summer 2027 develops the house’s visual language through line, color and geometric rhythm. Creative Director Alberto Caliri focuses on Missonism, the brand’s recognizable way of working with pattern and chromatic movement, and applies it to a concise summer wardrobe shaped by ease, clarity and energy.

The collection carries a relaxed holiday attitude with a palette centered on blues and light blues. White adds brightness, while earthy notes ground the season. This color direction gives the wardrobe a direct connection to summer, travel and the sea.

The lineup includes loose blousons, Bermuda shorts, sweaters, polos, long sleeved shirts, short sleeved shirts, shorts and swimwear. Missoni uses sporty proportions to create a sense of nonchalance, then brings structure through pattern.

Geometric motifs play a central role across the collection. They give even the simplest pieces a clear Missoni identity, turning shirts, polos, shorts and swimwear into part of a larger visual system.

The collection suggests warm weather dressing with a practical urban edge. Shirts and polos sit beside swimwear and shorts, creating a wardrobe that can move between the city and the sea.

Caliri approaches the season with the idea of building a Missoni system that feels unified in attitude and varied in expression. For men’s Spring Summer 2027, that idea appears through a focused summer wardrobe, a clear palette and geometric patterns that give rhythm to relaxed shapes.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

“Right now, it’s important for me to build a Missoni system that is unified in spirit and multifaceted in expression,” Alberto Caliri says. “My intention is to work on collections that communicate with each other in a single, unified way, while maintaining movement and variety. This season, the intention is evident in the pursuit of a lightness and holiday-like spontaneity, in an idea of summer as a state of mind to be explored both by the sea and in the city.”