Adidas x Arte Antwerp Fall Winter 2026 Arrives on August 4

Adidas and Arte Antwerp unveil their Fall Winter 2026 collection, launching globally on August 4 with Z.N.E. tracksuits, engineered jerseys and F50 Motion footwear. The second collaboration draws from 1990s football culture and develops familiar adidas Sportswear designs through Arte Antwerp founder and creative director Bertony Da Silva’s design approach.

The collection arrives during a summer when football commands its biggest stage. Brahim Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold lead the campaign as representatives of elite performance and personal style. adidas and Arte Antwerp also bring together London DJ Conducta, Seoul rapper Mason, Belgian artist Bahati, Tokyo producer Jumadiba, Spanish producer SHB and professional skater Jarrad.

The cast connects football with music, art, streetwear and skate culture. Each participant represents a different city or discipline, while the game gives the group a shared reference. Their involvement reflects the communities that form around football and carry its visual codes into clothing, sound and daily life.

Da Silva draws on his personal ties to Portugal and Belgium for the apparel. Portuguese artisanal textile techniques and embroidery inform several fabric treatments, while Belgian lace provides another regional source. The designers apply these references to oversized silhouettes and relaxed proportions throughout the range.

The ADIDAS Z.N.E. Tracktop and Trackpant lead the apparel selection. Engineered jerseys feature intricate perforations, and other garments reinterpret Belgian lace for contemporary sportswear. The collection places these textile details within familiar athletic forms and connects 1990s football nostalgia with European textile traditions.

The adidas x Arte F50 Motion completes the first drop. Crinkle nylon covers the upper, and the shoe arrives in black and white colorways. Its design takes cues from the F50 football boot and uses lines that recall speed and performance. adidas and Arte Antwerp adapt those elements for everyday wear and link the shoe to the street culture surrounding football.

Da Silva describes football as a force that shapes how people dress, connect and express themselves. For Fall Winter 2026, he uses color, textile work and silhouette to address that influence, with particular attention on the ADIDAS Z.N.E. tracksuit. The campaign supports this idea by placing athletes beside creatives from several cities and fields.

The August launch begins the adidas x Arte Antwerp Fall Winter 2026 season. Two exclusive F50 Motion editions will follow through CONFIRMED. The partners will introduce a second drop later in the year.

Apparel prices range from $45 to $180, with sizes from 2XS to 2XL. The F50 Motion costs $180 and comes in UK sizes 4 to 12.5. Stores and online channels will carry the first release from August 4, 2026.