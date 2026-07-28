Wang Yibo Steps Into the Jimmy Choo Sunny Trainer

Wang Yibo leads Jimmy Choo’s latest focus on the Sunny trainer, bringing the new season design into a campaign built around movement and modern living. The brand places its global ambassador at the center of the story and uses his presence to connect the trainer with the moments that shape daily life.

Jimmy Choo named Wang Yibo global brand ambassador in 2024. The Chinese actor, singer and motorcycle racer joined the brand after building a career across several disciplines, and Jimmy Choo linked his confident personal style with its direction for men.

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The first version combines black leather with chocolate suede trims. Precision cut perforations create a rose motif across the upper, introducing a decorative element through the surface itself. The dark palette keeps the shape focused, and the suede adds a softer texture beside the leather.

Jimmy Choo describes the Sunny as a fresh take on the classic low top. The black and chocolate version uses a rubber sole and a compound footbed that supports comfort and lightness. Its slim profile provides streamlined support and cushioning, and a Jimmy Choo label finishes the tongue. These details give the shoe a practical foundation beneath its perforated rose pattern.

A white leather version offers a cleaner treatment of the same form. Graphic perforations shape the upper, and the light palette keeps attention on the low profile construction. Jimmy Choo pairs this version with the Bar Holdall, creating a coordinated look that supports the campaign’s focus on movement. Wang Yibo carries the bag and wears the trainer as the images connect footwear and accessories through a direct styling approach.

The white and stone leather version continues the rose motif through laser cut perforations. Jimmy Choo places the trainer on a rubber sole and adds a compound footbed for comfort and lightness.

The campaign also introduces a Sunny trainer dressed in illusion mesh. This material turns the shoe into a surface for visual experimentation and gives the familiar shape another expression. Jimmy Choo keeps Wang Yibo in focus throughout, allowing his styling to guide the presentation of each version without shifting attention away from the product.

The Bar Holdall adds another element to the new season story. Jimmy Choo introduced the bag with a fluid silhouette and a pastel palette for Spring 2026.

The Sunny already held a place in Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2026 collection, where the brand presented versions in custom patterned lace. The latest Wang Yibo campaign develops the trainer through leather, suede, perforations and illusion mesh.