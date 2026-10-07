Hudson Williams Joins Bulgari as Its Newest Ambassador

Hudson Williams has officially joined Bulgari as the Roman house’s newest Ambassador, extending a relationship that had already developed across several major public appearances in 2026.

The actor shared his enthusiasm for the partnership through Bulgari’s announcement, pointing to the house’s strong creative identity as a key part of the connection.

“I’ve always been drawn to people and ideas that feel bold, original and unafraid to be themselves,” Williams said. “That’s what I love about Bulgari, there’s such a strong sense of individuality and creativity in everything. I’m excited to join the Bulgari family and see what we can create together.”

The new role follows a year in which Williams repeatedly chose Bulgari jewelry for major red-carpet appearances. His relationship with the house became especially visible during awards season, when he attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in January.

For the event, Williams wore a white Giorgio Armani dinner jacket with a matching silk evening shirt, black trousers and a white cummerbund. He finished the look with a gold Bulgari Serpenti necklace, bringing one of the house’s most recognizable designs into the styling.

A few months later, Bulgari returned to Williams’ wardrobe for his Met Gala debut. The actor attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Balenciaga design by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Piccioli based the look on a 1947 bolero jacket by Cristóbal Balenciaga, creating a powder-blue design finished with black crystal embroidery, tassels and an extended train.

Williams paired the Balenciaga look with Bulgari jewelry, wearing a necklace and earrings for the occasion. The styling continued a relationship that had already become visible across some of his most prominent appearances of the year.

The Ambassador announcement also arrives during a period of growing attention around Williams’ acting career. He stars as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, a role that expanded his profile and brought him to a broader audience. His appearances alongside co-star Connor Storrie have also placed him regularly within fashion and entertainment events.

His comments about the appointment suggest that creativity and individuality will guide the next stage of the collaboration. Those ideas have already shaped the way he approaches fashion publicly, giving Bulgari a natural connection to his evolving style.