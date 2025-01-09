in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear

The North Face Unveils Year of the Snake Collection

A celebration of renewal and functionality for the Lunar New Year

Year of the Snake
©THE NORTH FACE

The North Face steps into the lunar new year with a collection that channels the transformative energy of the Year of the Snake. The collection, inspired by the ancient Pan Hui pattern, embodies a sense of renewal and evolution. This new line reimagines classic pieces, infusing them with symbolic designs that reflect growth and adaptability, encouraging wearers to embrace change as they embark on their next journey.

The North Face
The North Face
At the heart of this collection lies the reinterpreted 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, a signature piece from The North Face. Available in four striking shades – ink dye, lead white, scarlet, and duck green – the jacket is adorned with a coiled snake motif, a visual representation of rebirth and transformation. The RDS-certified 700-fill goose down provides warmth without compromising on lightweight practicality, while the DWR water-repellent treatment ensures that even harsh weather conditions are no obstacle for the adventurous. The Nuptse can be styled with wide-legged double-pocket black pants, offering a unique yet functional outfit for New Year festivities or urban explorations.

The North Face
Menswear
The collection doesn’t stop at outerwear. It features a range of versatile pieces tailored to different needs, from the Retro 1986 Futurelight Mountain Jacket, designed with advanced DryVent fabric for waterproof and breathable performance, to the Nuptse Mule, a cozy down-filled slipper perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings. These designs emphasize functionality, making them ideal for winter travel or everyday wear while maintaining an unmistakable aesthetic.

Year of the Snake
Year of the Snake
To further expand its offerings, The North Face introduces additional apparel such as insulation liner vests, knit tops, and full-length pants, all subtly incorporating the snake pattern. These are complemented by graphic tees and hoodies, which bring a relaxed and modern touch to the collection. Accessories like beanies complete the look, ensuring adventurers are equipped from head to toe. Each piece serves as a reminder of the power of transformation and the spirit of exploration that defines the brand.

Year of the Snake
