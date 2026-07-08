Tommy Hilfiger Names Zhou Guanyu Global Ambassador

Tommy Hilfiger introduces Zhou Guanyu as the newest TOMMY HILFIGER Global Brand Ambassador, strengthening the brand’s connection with motorsport through its Cadillac Formula 1® Team partnership. The announcement brings China’s first Formula 1® driver into the Tommy family as the brand continues to work with athletes whose influence links fashion, sport, and entertainment.

Zhou Guanyu is the first Chinese driver to race full-time in Formula 1. After finishing third in the 2021 Formula 2 championship, he moved up to F1 with Alfa Romeo (which later became Sauber). He made an instant impact by scoring points in his very first race at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. After racing on the grid for three seasons, he moved into testing and development roles. He spent 2025 as a reserve driver for Ferrari and joined the new Cadillac F1 team as their reserve driver for the 2026 season. TOMMY HILFIGER serves as Official Apparel Partner for the team, creating a direct connection between the new ambassador role and the brand’s current motorsport activity. The appointment places Zhou within a Tommy Hilfiger history that includes previous ambassadors Lewis Hamilton, Checo Pérez, Rafael Nadal, and Thierry Henry.

Tommy Hilfiger described Zhou as a new-generation talent with influence that reaches beyond the racetrack. He pointed to Zhou’s approach to style, citing confidence, individuality, and authenticity as qualities that connect with the brand’s “Prep Made Current” vision. His comments frame Zhou as an athlete whose identity extends through both sport and fashion.

Zhou described fashion as part of his DNA and explained that he grew up seeing clothes as a language. For him, style gives people a way to tell their story without words. He also connected Tommy Hilfiger’s motorsport history with the idea of showing the personality beyond the helmet, opening space for individuality within the sport. Zhou said he feels proud to join that history and represent the brand on and off the track.

For TOMMY HILFIGER, the announcement reinforces its focus on athletes whose impact reaches style as well as performance. The brand has long used sport as a way to connect with wider cultural conversations, and Zhou gives that approach a new motorsport figure as Formula 1® continues to grow in global popularity.

Zhou’s appointment also expands the brand’s relationship with younger, style-aware fans who follow racing through performance, personality, and image. His role as Global Brand Ambassador links his presence in Formula 1® with Tommy Hilfiger’s “Prep Made Current” vision, bringing together motorsport, personal expression, and contemporary fashion under one partnership.