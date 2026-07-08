Valentin Humbroich Fronts Calvin Klein Satin Cream Hair and Body Perfume Mist

Calvin Klein introduces Satin Cream Hair and Body Perfume Mist with a campaign fronted by Valentin Humbroich, photographed by Stuart Winecoff. The launch brings Calvin Klein’s clean beauty language into a multi-use fragrance format designed for both hair and skin.

The campaign places Valentin at the center of a summer beauty story built around freshness, simplicity and body care. Known for his strong presence in fashion, Valentin brings a direct and modern energy to the visuals. His appearance connects the product to a wider shift in men’s beauty, where fragrance, grooming and skin-focused routines continue to overlap.

Calvin Klein’s Satin Cream Hair and Body Perfume Mist offers a lightweight way to scent the body and hair without a heavy finish. The product fits into daily routines as a soft fragrance layer, whether used after a shower, before going out or throughout the day as a refresh. Its hair and body format makes it practical, while the mist texture keeps the application easy and understated.

Valentin’s casting strengthens the campaign’s minimal mood. The visuals rely on clean styling and pared-back direction, allowing the product and model to carry the story without excess. Calvin Klein has long built its image through restraint, skin, fabric and intimacy, and this campaign extends that language into beauty.

Valentin has become one of the most recognizable male models working today. His international representation includes Soul Artist Management in New York, Success Models in Paris, Monster Management in Milan, Chapter Management in London and Monster Management Spain in Madrid, with Monster Management Milan as his mother agency.

With Satin Cream Hair and Body Perfume Mist, Calvin Klein presents fragrance as something closer to skin care and grooming than traditional perfume alone. The campaign keeps that message clear: scent can become part of a simple daily ritual, applied to hair and body with the same ease as moisturizer or after-sun care.

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Valentin Humbroich brings that idea into focus. His presence gives the campaign a polished but natural attitude, matching Calvin Klein’s approach to summer beauty through clean visuals, body-conscious styling and a product made for everyday use.