Christophe Decarnin Launches a Rare Denim Release

Christophe Decarnin introduces his first-ever namesake product through an exclusive collaboration with BOND, the collaborative commerce platform created for luxury sales professionals. The limited edition denim release marks a rare new chapter for the designer, whose work has shaped contemporary luxury fashion through a distinct mix of glamour, attitude and construction.

The collaboration places denim at the center of a highly controlled luxury release. Crafted from premium Japanese denim, each piece arrives exclusively numbered and produced in limited quantities. BOND offers the collaboration in two launch colorways, available only through its private community.

Decarnin brings his recognizable approach to embellishment and silhouette into a product that connects directly with his fashion legacy. Denim becomes the canvas for a precise expression of individuality, craft and desirability. The project avoids a conventional retail launch, choosing instead a more selective path shaped by access, trust and personal client relationships.

That structure reflects BOND’s larger model. Founded by Peter Griffith, the platform connects luxury brands, retailers, independent boutiques, buyers and sales professionals through a secure network. Members can communicate, collaborate and transact while protecting client information and preserving the relationship between seller and client.

The Decarnin collaboration uses that system to bring an exclusive product directly to luxury clients through the professionals they already trust. In that sense, the launch speaks to a shift in luxury commerce, where rarity alone no longer carries the full story. Access, expertise and personal connection now define how many clients discover and purchase exceptional pieces.

The collaboration also reaches beyond the traditional luxury consumer. Like many highly desirable fashion objects, its limited nature and strong design language can attract aspirational buyers drawn to craftsmanship, cultural relevance and scarcity.

With this release, Christophe Decarnin steps into his own name with clarity. The project brings together his creative identity and BOND’s community-based sales model, creating a denim collaboration built around exclusivity, personal service and the continued power of fashion objects that feel difficult to obtain.