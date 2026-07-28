Converse and Noah Rework the Louie Lopez 2 Pro

Converse and Noah return with a collaborative Louie Lopez 2 Pro, placing a green full grain suede finish on the skater’s signature model. The shoe draws from Louie Lopez’s natural approach to skating and combines performance details with a design suited to regular wear on and off the board.

Noah gives the upper a focused treatment built around material and color. Full grain suede covers the shoe in green, adding durability and depth to the low profile silhouette. A perforated Star Chevron places the Converse logo along the side, while embossed Noah branding appears on the tongue.

The collaboration retains the model’s cupsole boardfeel and its established performance foundation. Converse originally developed the shoe’s lines through references to track, cleat and tennis designs from its archives. Those influences remain visible throughout the profile, connecting several areas of Converse design with the needs of a modern skate shoe.

Noah shapes the new version through a small group of direct choices. The green suede changes the surface and gives the shoe its central visual feature. The perforated side logo and embossed tongue mark identify both partners without overwhelming the design.

This release follows the Chuck 70 capsule that Converse and Noah launched in Spring 2026. That collection introduced the product side of their collaboration, though the relationship between the two names also comes from their shared connection to skate, surf and music culture.

Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey Babenzien founded Noah in 2015. The company brings skate, surf and music influences into an East Coast perspective, which guides its approach to the Louie Lopez 2 Pro.

Converse funded a fully skateable bowl inside Noah’s Los Angeles store. The installation gives local skaters a place to meet, participate and spend time within the retail space. It reflects the idea that access and involvement help skateboarding develop through the people who take part in it.

That same outlook informs the shoe’s everyday purpose. Converse and Noah designed the Louie Lopez 2 Pro for unplanned days spent following the street and seeing where it leads. Louie Lopez contributes the natural style associated with his skating, while Noah directs the choice of suede, color and branding.

The final design aims to feel familiar from the first wear. It maintains the performance elements required for skating while presenting a surface treatment that works beyond the board. The cupsole construction, low shape and archive based lines remain central, with the green suede giving the model a fresh identity within the partnership.

Quentin de Briey photographed the campaign imagery, and Paris based videographer Ben Chadourne filmed the accompanying video. The Converse x Noah Louie Lopez 2 Pro launches on July 30 through Converse, Noah and select retailers.