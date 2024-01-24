_J.L-A.L_ Fall Winter 2024 Collection

The _J.L-A.L_ Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Collection delves into the role of clothing in shaping personal identity and perceptions of reality, with a particular focus on the absurdities of corporate life and the notion of simulacra. This innovative collection re-envisions the traditional corporate uniform, setting its narrative within a conceptual corporate environment. By deconstructing and abstracting uniform elements, the collection offers a deep exploration of their complexities, practicality, and fine details.

The collection’s central themes are dynamically portrayed in the J.L-A.L F/W24 film. Here, characters dressed in uniform traverse through surrealistic office spaces and transitional areas, representing a voyage into the core of an indistinct architectural form. Within the collection, clothing transcends its basic function, becoming a transformative tool for identity, acting as simulacra that impart meaning and maintain continuity.

JLAL FW24 – Simulacra from Xavier Ambridge Lavelle on Vimeo.

Key design features in the collection include reimagined striped shirts, now abstract art pieces, and suits uniquely adorned with steel spheres. In collaboration with the Italian mill Marzotto, the collection highlights refined wool crafted into sophisticated three-layer outerwear. The lineup further includes striking cotton overcoats with expansive silhouettes, innovative worker vests equipped with cooling systems, and supple leather bombers made from nappa leather and lightweight padding. The collection also debuts an exclusive footwear line, including the Perlin Boot with its distinctive wraparound elastic and geometric detailing, and the Tracer Derby, characterized by raised channels and a multi-layered surface.

In a special collaboration with Goldwin for the F/W24 season, the collection features a jacket and trouser ensemble crafted in Gore-Tex Pro, paired with a coordinating jersey crewneck. This partnership fuses Goldwin’s renowned construction and high-performance fabrics with _J.L-A.L_’s intricate pattern design.