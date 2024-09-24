Jordan Brand Introduces the Tatum 3 Sneaker

Jordan Brand and Jayson Tatum have teamed up once again to deliver the Tatum 3, a signature basketball shoe built for top-tier performance and style. Set to release globally on October 10, 2024, the Tatum 3 continues the tradition of being the lightest shoe in the Jordan basketball collection, designed to meet the demands of athletes who require both agility and support.

Crafted with the insight of Jordan Brand’s footwear team and informed by data from the Nike Sport Research Lab, the Tatum 3 incorporates a firm upper that adapts to the foot without pressure, while the Cushlon 3.0 foam and Zoom Air inserts offer unmatched responsiveness. With a traction pattern designed for sharp cuts and quick movements, the shoe delivers stability and smoothness, making it a go-to for players at every level.

The collection celebrates Jayson’s deep connection to his family, with thoughtful design details like his son Deuce’s name on the tongue and his personal “Find A Way” mantra from 2023 featured on the medial side. The launch colorway, Welcome to the Garden, reflects Tatum’s journey of growth, both personally and professionally.

“I don’t take having a signature shoe for granted,” Jayson says. “I’m grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favorite part of the 3s is the way they take on color, so my hope is that we inspire and energize a lot of people through the colorway storytelling.”

An exclusive pre-launch will take place on October 5 at CNCPTS in Boston, offering a special package that includes the Tatum 3 and Air Jordan I in a custom green double box, ahead of the global release.