PFW: Balenciaga Menswear Spring Summer 2021

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2021 collection by Demna Gvasalia goes deeper into the clubbing culture than ever before. The live stream took Gvasalia strong cast roaming the streets of Paris with tune of Sunglasses at Night in their ear drums.

Menswear and womenswear collections this season endlessly borrow from each other, and create a myriad of unisex looks.

