PFW: Isabel Marant Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

See the menswear looks from Isabel Marant Spring summer 2021 collection presented at Palais Royal during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The ambiguity between woman and man is enhanced by men’s silhouettes, whose colors, dazzle and proportions merge with the women’s wardrobe.

A burning desire to go out, dance and escape. This Spring-Summer 2021 collection translates into silhouettes a need for freedom, space and lightness. The attitude and clothing feel rebellious. A display of fuchsia, red, blue and silver, prints and fabrics, subdues the dullness. – from Isabel Marant

