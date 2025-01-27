KidSuper FW25 Redefines the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Colm Dillane of KidSuper and artist Daniel Wurtzel delivered an unforgettable spectacle at Paris Fashion Week with their Fall Winter 2025 show, From a Place I Have Never Been. Hosted at the iconic Halle Charlie Parker in La Villette, the event transcended traditional runway presentations, blending fashion with performance art in a surreal, immersive experience.

Dillane’s vision was complemented by Wurtzel’s renowned kinetic sculptures, which turned the runway into a stage of ethereal wonder. Wurtzel’s dynamic air installations interacted seamlessly with Dillane’s designs, transforming the space into a dreamlike narrative that explored themes of discovery, vulnerability, and transformation. “Fashion and art are about creating worlds where people can dream,” Dillane shared, highlighting his commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the unknown.

The collection itself reflected KidSuper’s fearless ethos. Eclectic prints, bold colors, and Dillane’s signature hand-painted details were juxtaposed with more subdued tones and intricate textures, mirroring the introspective theme of the show. Key pieces included experimental silhouettes and tailored garments that told stories through every stitch. A technical metamorphic coat that converts into a hammock, crafted with HAMCUS, and a hand-crocheted jacket by Brazilian artisans with PIET further underscored the collection’s narrative depth.

Dillane’s penchant for collaboration remained at the forefront of the show. A groundbreaking partnership with BAPE introduced BAPE by KidSuper, a co-creation blending iconic Harajuku streetwear elements with Dillane’s kaleidoscopic creativity. This marked BAPE’s Paris Fashion Week debut, merging Brooklyn, Harajuku, and Paris into a single collection. Additionally, a capsule line with WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto paired tailored wool gabardine pieces with KidSuper’s irreverent artistry, creating a dialogue between bold storytelling and refined craftsmanship. The collection also features a tailored exercise in precision with Kody Phillips, showcasing expertly crafted pieces that merge sharp tailoring with innovative design.

The KidSuper FW25 show also spotlighted music and performance as integral elements. Ekaterina Shelehova’s haunting vocals set the emotional tone for the evening, amplifying the show’s themes of transformation and self-expression. Dillane noted, “Shelehova’s performance was the emotional heartbeat of the show,” reinforcing the multi-disciplinary nature of KidSuper’s approach.

Dillane and Wurtzel’s collaboration reminded attendees that fashion is more than garments—it’s an evolving medium for storytelling and emotional resonance. By intertwining the worlds of fashion and performance art, From a Place I Have Never Been demonstrated KidSuper’s commitment to creating moments that transcend traditional boundaries, leaving audiences inspired and reimagining what fashion can achieve.