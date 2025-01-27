Discover AMIRI Fall Winter 2025 Collection

AMIRI debuted its Fall Winter 2025 collection with a cinematic celebration of Hollywood, transforming the runway into the imagined world of Club AMIRI. Creative Director Mike Amiri reimagined Los Angeles nightlife as a luxurious lounge bar, paying tribute to the city that inspires him.

Mike Amiri described the collection as his homage to Hollywood and Los Angeles, describing it as “filled with optimism, dreams, and love.” The collection reflected this sentiment by mixing vintage influences with a contemporary perspective, creating designs that paid respect to the past while embracing modernity. Inspiration from the late 1960s and early 1970s was evident, with a focus on reinterpreting classic Los Angeles style through a sophisticated, forward-thinking approach.

Tailoring played a prominent role, featuring sleek, polished formalwear that maintained the effortless ease associated with Los Angeles. Suits for men and women were tailored with clean lines and paired with neckties for a unified aesthetic. Crystal embroidery adorned fine wools and knitwear, bringing depth and artistry to AMIRI’s signature silhouettes. The collection’s muted palette of merlot, espresso, mint, and gilt offered a subtle play on color, evoking the glamour of evenings in the city.

Materials like striped foulard silks and lurex-flecked knitwear added playful elements to the collection, while leather pieces introduced a modern twist. Embossed leather, often printed with Prince-of-Wales check, was used to reinterpret classic tailoring in unexpected ways. The collection’s ability to balance texture, shine, and structure showcased AMIRI’s ability to reimagine traditional pieces for contemporary wardrobes.

Drawing inspiration from the interiors of iconic Hollywood locations such as the Formosa Café and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the collection integrated intricate embroideries and jacquards that reflected the cultural diversity of Los Angeles. These details were reinterpreted into embellishments and jewelry, adding another layer of storytelling to the designs.

Accessories enhanced the narrative of the collection, adding meaningful touches to the overall aesthetic. Eyewear debuted this season with golden Art Deco-inspired details, while East-West clutches became standout additions to the brand’s handbag offerings. Roses, a recurring motif, appeared in various forms, printed, embroidered, or dipped in gold, adorning lapels and acting as unique accents.