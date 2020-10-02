in Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021

PFW: Wales Boner Menswear Spring Summer 2021

Discover all the looks from Wales Boner Menswear collection prepared for Spring Summer 2021.

Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021
Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Sean and Seng courtesy of Wales Bonner

Photography duo Sean and Seng captures the striking images of Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 collection with models Farhan Alam and Grace Musase among other. 

SPRING SUMMER 2021 COLLECTIONS

The collection by the designer on the rise features Bonner’s signature styles with a sportswear nod mix exploring her latest collaboration with Adidas Originals

Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Sean and Seng courtesy of Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Sean and Seng courtesy of Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Sean and Seng courtesy of Wales Bonner

Discover all the looks from Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 collection: 

Photographer: Sean and Seng
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Tom Guinness
Hair Stylist: Cyndia Harvey
Makeup Artist: Lauren Parsons
Casting Director: Finlay Macaulay
Models: Farhan Alam, Grace Musase

Style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

PFW: Paul Smith Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

MFW: Valentino Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection