PFW: Wales Boner Menswear Spring Summer 2021

Photography duo Sean and Seng captures the striking images of Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 collection with models Farhan Alam and Grace Musase among other.

The collection by the designer on the rise features Bonner’s signature styles with a sportswear nod mix exploring her latest collaboration with Adidas Originals.

Discover all the looks from Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2021 collection:

Photographer: Sean and Seng

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Tom Guinness

Hair Stylist: Cyndia Harvey

Makeup Artist: Lauren Parsons

Casting Director: Finlay Macaulay

Models: Farhan Alam, Grace Musase