PFW: Paul Smith Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Legendary fashion designer Paul Smith was inspired by past holidays and holidays we dreamt of this summer while creating the Spring Summer 2021 men’s collection. In a hope of actually venturing freely to the holidays next season, the designer and his team presented twenty-four new elegantly styled looks.
SPRING SUMMER 2021 MENS COLLECTIONS
Posing for the beautifully photographed lookbook are models on the rise Ottawa Kwami and Leo Comanescu. In charge of the photography was Fashion Photographer Thurstan Redding with styling from Julian Ganio.
Men’s spring summer 2021 collection merges Smith’s signature suits with sportswear driven outerwear.
Discover all the looks from Paul Smith Men’s Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery:
Photographer: Thurstan Redding
Stylist: Julian Ganio
Hair Stylist: Louis Ghewy
Makeup Artist: Niamh Quinn
Casting Director: Piotr Chamier
Models: Ottawa Kwami and Leo Comanescu