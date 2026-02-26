Adidas Originals Superstar Returns With Samuel L. Jackson and Global Cast

Adidas Originals launches the Spring 2026 Superstar campaign through a film directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet. The project presents the sneaker through a cinematic setting titled Hotel Superstar, where actor Samuel L. Jackson appears as narrator and on-screen figure.

Samuel L. Jackson appears throughout the campaign, guiding viewers through the hotel’s interior. Each space introduces a different participant wearing the Superstar. The cast includes one of football’s most prominent young players Lamine Yamal, rapper Baby Keem, NBA star James Harden, and professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, as well as k-pop artist and Blackpink member Jennie, model Kendall Jenner, and Grammy Award–winning artist Olivia Dean. Each individual represents a distinct field connected to performance and cultural production. Their presence reinforces the sneaker’s continued relevance within streetwear.

The Superstar first entered the market as a basketball shoe before gaining wider adoption through streetwear communities. adidas Originals continues to frame the sneaker as a symbol connected to style and cultural identity. The Spring 2026 campaign reinforces this position by connecting the Superstar with individuals whose work influences contemporary culture. The cinematic setting presents the sneaker as a shared element across disciplines and generations.

The accompanying collection develops this direction through updated tracksuits, denim, and jerseys. Tracksuits appear in looser silhouettes, incorporating red, black, and white color blocking alongside adidas’ three-stripe motif. Tyshawn denim shorts introduce denim as a seasonal focus, expanding the range of materials within the collection. Neutral-toned T-shirts and jacquard jerseys complete the wardrobe, reinforcing the Superstar’s connection to everyday dressing.

Color remains central to the visual identity of the collection. Black and white tones define the foundation, while red accents introduce contrast across garments. These combinations reference adidas Originals’ established palette while presenting updated proportions and textures for the season.

Annie Barrett, Vice President of Marketing at adidas Originals, described the campaign as an exploration of the Superstar’s continued relevance across music, fashion, sport, and art. She emphasized the campaign’s visual direction and its connection to the sneaker’s established identity. The Spring 2026 rollout includes global digital content, brand activations, and in-person experiences that reinforce the Superstar’s continued presence within sportswear and contemporary culture.