A Ma Maniére Reveals Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping”

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are teaming up once again to bring a new level of sophistication and performance to the sneaker world with the Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping.” Known for its luxurious interpretations of classic Jordan silhouettes, A Ma Maniére is now venturing into the realm of modern performance basketball shoes.

This marks the brand’s first collaboration on a contemporary model, blending its signature style with cutting-edge athletic technology.

Design and Aesthetics

The Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” stands out with its unique blend of A Ma Maniére’s sophisticated aesthetic and Jordan Brand’s performance expertise. This shoe introduces A Ma Maniére’s iconic “Violet Ore” shade across the upper, which is paired with darker elements to create a modern, yet timeless look. The materials used are top-tier: fabric elephant print sidewalls add a nod to Jordan’s heritage, while grey suede overlays and black leather on the tongue bring a luxurious touch to the shoe’s design. The subtle yet impactful A Ma Maniére branding, visible through the semi-translucent gum soles and the script text on the lateral TPU portions, enhances the overall premium feel.

Performance Features

Beyond its sleek exterior, the Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” is engineered for performance. The shoe features full-length Zoom Air cushioning, offering a responsive, bouncy feel that supports dynamic movements on the court. This is paired with ZoomX foam, a high-performance material used in running shoes, but appearing for the first time in a Jordan model. The combination of these two technologies ensures that the AJ39 not only looks good but also delivers exceptional comfort and responsiveness, making it a top choice for athletes.

Collaboration With A Ma Maniére

This release is historic for several reasons. Not only is it the first Air Jordan 39 collaboration, but it’s also one of the few colorways released since the model’s debut earlier this summer. A Ma Maniére’s involvement brings a new level of prestige to the AJ39, showcasing that modern performance sneakers can be just as stylish and luxurious as their retro counterparts. The sneaker’s unique design and limited availability make it a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike.

Release and Availability

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” will retail for $215 and will be available on August 30th via a-ma-maniere.com and select retailers. With raffle entries open now, this limited-edition release is sure to be highly sought after. Combining style, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, the Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” is poised to set a new standard in the world of basketball footwear.