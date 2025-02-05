Nike LeBron 22 Black Label Arrives for NBA All-Star Weekend

Sportswear brand Nike is preparing to release the LeBron 22 Black Label, a premium take on LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker, during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. With only 1,984 pairs available, this edition merges high-end materials with top-tier basketball performance, making it one of the most sought-after releases of the season.

Elevated Materials and Exclusive Details

Designed for both collectors and players, the LeBron 22 Black Label features a faux crocodile-textured leather upper paired with black pony hair overlays for a distinct visual contrast. Metallic gold detailing on the tongue highlights LeBron’s signature crown logo, while Nike’s Black Label branding reinforces its exclusivity. A silver-engraved plate on the lateral collar marks each pair as part of the limited run, calling out its “1 of 1984” production number.

SNEAKERS

The sneaker’s defining element is its iridescent Swoosh, which shifts colors depending on the light. The oversized Swoosh extends across the lateral panel, bordered with braided embroidery that adds texture and depth. The same embroidery technique is used for LeBron’s signature on the heel, tying the premium aesthetic together.

Built for Performance

Nike engineered the LeBron 22 Black Label with high-level performance in mind. The midsole combines Zoom Air cushioning with Cushlon 2.0 foam and a Zoom Turbo forefoot unit, delivering energy return for explosive movement and impact protection for high-intensity play.

The outsole features a multidirectional traction pattern, designed to maximize grip and agility on the court. A blue-tinted rubber outsole not only adds a sleek visual element but also provides durability and stability. The combination of responsive cushioning and precision traction ensures the sneaker performs as well as it looks.

Release Details

The Nike LeBron 22 Black Label is scheduled to launch on February 14, 2025, coinciding with NBA All-Star Weekend. With a retail price of $210, the sneaker will be available at select Nike Basketball retailers and online at Nike.com.

The Black Label Collection Expands

Nike’s Black Label collection extends beyond the LeBron 22, including other signature basketball models. This lineup features the Nike Sabrina 2, Ja Morant’s Ja 2 with Swarovski detailing, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Giannis Freak 6, and the Zoom GT Hustle 3 associated with Victor Wembanyama. Each model incorporates premium materials and exclusive branding.

Model: Nike LeBron 22 “Black Label”

Colorway: Black/Metallic Gold-Coconut Milk

SKU: IB3866-001

Price: $210 USD

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Available at: Nike SNKRS and select retailers