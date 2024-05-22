Bold New Era: Versace Mercury Sneaker Collection

Italian fashion house Versace has once again set the bar high in the world of luxury footwear with the introduction of its latest innovation, the Versace Mercury unisex sneaker collection. This new line, crafted from premium calf leather and unified by a single sole, exemplifies futuristic design and symbolizes unparalleled versatility. The three iterations of the ‘Versace Mercury’ design family highlight Versace’s commitment to pioneering artisanal techniques, ensuring that these sneakers are future artifacts.

Each edition within the collection reflects Versace’s dedication to blending innovative craftsmanship with the timeless elegance of its heritage. With a complex structure comprising 86 meticulously crafted components, including 30 pieces for the upper and lining per pair, the Versace Mercury offers unparalleled comfort, protection, and support. Inspired by the agility and bold style of the Classical god Mercury, these sneakers transcend conventional footwear by integrating elements from various styles and materials. The silhouette and textured details, reminiscent of sting-ray leather, pay homage to Versace’s iconic motifs while ensuring transitions from day to night.

Central to the Versace Mercury’s design philosophy is the theme of connection. The intricately woven ropes and iconic Greca detailing symbolize unity, bridging the past and future, tradition and innovation. This theme resonates with Versace’s heritage, reimagined to align with modern lifestyles, ensuring that the notion of connection remains relevant and forward-thinking.

Crafted with attention to detail, each Versace Mercury sneaker represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship. Artisans spend three hours hand-weaving 16 meters of crochet rope into every pair, resulting in a design that features distinctive zigzag roping and 30 precisely stitched components for the upper and lining per pair. The upper features handmade woven lace, while the new EVA sole, adorned with the House’s Greca pattern and hand-painted interior, ensures both comfort and lightweight construction.

The Versace Mercury collection includes classic and special edition models, each offering a unique interpretation of the futuristic design. From the sleek all-black and all-white colorways of the Versace Mercury M_VS_01 to the luxurious rhinestone appliques of the M_VS_02, every pair embodies Versace’s commitment to embracing the unexpected. The collection also includes the Versace Mercury crew sock, designed to complement the sneaker’s look with contrasting branding.

Launching on June 4th, the Versace Mercury sneaker collection will be available in limited numbers at Versace.com and select boutiques worldwide, with a wider release to follow. In addition to its innovative design, the collection will also be accessible through Metaverse technology, offering an Augmented Reality experience on Snapchat and a digital fashion collection for Bitmoji.