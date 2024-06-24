Step into Style With HUGO x FFS GO-2 Sneaker

HUGO has taken a significant stride in the streetwear universe with the unveiling of an exclusive sneaker design in collaboration with Flowers for Society, a premium footwear brand known for its disruptive mindset and community-driven creativity.

The HUGO x FFS GO-2 made its debut at Men’s Paris Fashion Week as an unreleased style, offering a tantalizing preview of future drops from this exciting collaboration. The statement sneaker will see updates in various new colorways, promising a fresh take on streetwear essentials.

The HUGO x FFS GO-2 blends street-style flair with hiking-inspired accents, making it a versatile choice for self-expressive individuals who live by HUGO’s mantra, “HUGO Your Way.” Flowers for Society’s signature deconstructed aesthetic adds a contemporary edge to the sneaker with open-mesh details, unstitched elements, overlapped layers, and a mix of finishes and transparencies. A bold reinterpretation of HUGO’s iconic red label at the heel counter completes the shoe with a striking attitude.

To generate buzz among tastemakers and trendsetters, the HUGO x FFS GO-2 was presented at a flower shop-inspired pop-up event in the Marais district during Men’s Paris Fashion Week. Guests discovered the collaboration while enjoying drinks from the on-site bar. The event attracted notable sneaker enthusiasts who were gifted the new sneakers along with celebratory bunches of flowers. Inspiring content was captured on-site, showcasing guests trying on the sneakers and immersing themselves in the capsule’s vibrant, uplifting spirit. Street-style content also featured tastemakers wearing the HUGO x FFS sneakers around Paris, instantly grabbing attention with their bright colors and bold aesthetic.

The first official drop of the HUGO x FFS GO-2 is scheduled for Fall 2024 and will be available in global HUGO stores, through selected wholesale partners, and online at flowersforsociety.com and hugo.com. This collaboration promises to bring a fresh, innovative edge to the sneaker scene, making it a must-have for fashion-forward individuals.