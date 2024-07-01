José Mourinho Headlines the New Adidas Originals by JJJJound

Adidas Originals and the Montreal-based design studio JJJJound have come together once more to unveil their newest collaborative collection. Building on the success of their previous release of two Samba sneaker colorways, this new lineup promises to impress with its fusion of sports heritage and genuine storytelling.

The latest adidas Originals by JJJJound collection draws inspiration from traditional football aesthetics and comprises seven pieces of apparel, accessories, and footwear. Notable items include an all-black track top with matching track pants, a tonal white jersey, a black airliner bag, and a co-branded football and bag set. The collection’s highlight is the revamped Samba sneaker, which features a tonal khaki colorway with a hairy suede upper, matching tongue, and gum rubber outsole. Each pair is carefully crafted with co-branded sock liners and comes in a custom co-branded box with JJJJound tissue paper.

Photographer Liam MacRae captures the campaign, starring football icon José Mourinho, set against the everyday scenery of Portuguese life. This campaign pays tribute to the Samba sneaker’s lasting legacy in sport and culture.

The second collaborative collection from adidas Originals and JJJJound will be available starting June 27th on the CONFIRMED app, the adidas website, select retailers, and JJJJound.com.