SNEAKER ALERT: adidas SPZL DECADE Pack

Adidas SPZL is commemorating its tenth anniversary with the DECADE pack, a limited-edition shoe collection that has four iconic models reinvented to honor the brand’s heritage. The pack, which is curated by Gary Aspden, includes anniversary versions of the Ardwick, Blackburn, Lacombe, and Garwen SPZLs.

The Garwen SPZL, which was first inspired by the adidas Brisbane leisure shoes, comes back in a fresh colorway of light brown, putty, and gum. It has a leather upper with suede accents, as well as unique design elements like metal Trefoil branding and toe box perforations.

The Lacombe SPZL, which is known for its simple and timeless design, is back in a color scheme of white, chalk white, and dark blue. adidas’ legacy in court shoes is referenced with this redesign, which incorporates a suede toe bumper and a breathable mesh tongue with patent leather branding.

Since its first debut, the Blackburn SPZL has been a fan favorite and has been known to cause overnight waits. With a forest green suede upper, a night navy tongue, and flock stripes, the new model combines features of the original Blackburn SPZL and Blackburn Ewood SPZL. Gold foil printing of the SPZL Mod Trefoil and the Lancashire rose decorate it.

Last but not least, the 2014 release of the Ardwick SPZL originally done with Manchester stockist Oi Polloi, has been updated with a new T Toe, updated tongue branding, and chocolate brown foxing. The classic moss green coloring and reversed leather upper are still present, guaranteeing that every pair has a distinct color difference.

The DECADE pack will be available from 24th May via select retailers and through the adidas CONFIRMED app, with signups opening on 18th May at 17:00 CET. Take a closer look at the models in the Gallery below: